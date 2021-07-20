Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

IOVA opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.