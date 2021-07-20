Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

