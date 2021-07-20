Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

IDLV stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.