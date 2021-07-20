Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $404,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $48,320.00. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $137,292.00. Insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,694 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

