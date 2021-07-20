Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.16 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

