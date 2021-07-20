Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $922,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 30.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 241.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,845 shares of company stock worth $17,246,308 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.27. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

