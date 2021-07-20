Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,635,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

