Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after buying an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,431,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

