StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $52.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. 1,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 45.25. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,676,000 after buying an additional 265,049 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after buying an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after buying an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

