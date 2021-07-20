StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 9453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,663,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,154,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 45.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

