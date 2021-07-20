Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 419 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

NSIT stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.10.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

