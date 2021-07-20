Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

PBE opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.