Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of FLJP opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02.

