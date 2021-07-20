Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

