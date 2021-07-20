Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $280.05 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 482.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total transaction of $203,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,003 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

