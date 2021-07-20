Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

MIY stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.