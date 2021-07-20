Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.24. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $73.59 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

