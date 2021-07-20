Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,612% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

