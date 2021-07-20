Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cytokinetics Put Options (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,213 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,028% compared to the average daily volume of 198 put options.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

