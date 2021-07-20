StorageVault Canada Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$4.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

