Strike (STRK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.02 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Strike has a market capitalization of $96.72 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $33.02 or 0.00111148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00143794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,696.41 or 0.99958572 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,929,094 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

