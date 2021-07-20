Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Sold by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,744,700 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

