Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:SSUMY opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Sumitomo has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

