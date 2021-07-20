Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $180.79 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.30.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.