SUN (SUN) Market Cap Hits $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00135682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,770.81 or 1.00158539 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

