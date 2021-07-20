Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of SU stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

