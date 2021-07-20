Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Trading Up 19.9%

Sundance Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)’s stock price shot up 19.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundance Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.12.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

