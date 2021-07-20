Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.17 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $54.03 million and approximately $781,738.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.02 or 0.05906006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00130547 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,356,071 coins and its circulating supply is 322,466,868 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.