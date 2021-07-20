Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$15.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$11.24 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.