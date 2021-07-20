Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Raised to C$17.50 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.97.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.07 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

