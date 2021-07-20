Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Downgraded by Commerzbank to Hold

Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSREF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of SSREF stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

