Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,266,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 1,808,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,833.1 days.
Shares of Sydney Airport stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79. Sydney Airport has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
