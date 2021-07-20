Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,266,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 1,808,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,833.1 days.

Shares of Sydney Airport stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79. Sydney Airport has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, and airfield and terminal facilities, as well as government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

