Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2,387.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,553 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

