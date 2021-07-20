Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $66.97 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $66.97 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00359342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,862,638 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

