TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €25.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €28.06 ($33.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €21.50 ($25.29) and a 1 year high of €28.89 ($33.99). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €26.56.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.