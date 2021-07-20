Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells $8,135,733.88 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sandip Agarwala sold 34,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $8,135,733.88.

NASDAQ TALS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. 15,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,006. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TALS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

