TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CTO opened at GBX 128.66 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.30. The company has a market capitalization of £55.39 million and a PE ratio of 47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TClarke has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 159 ($2.08).
TClarke Company Profile
