TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CTO opened at GBX 128.66 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.30. The company has a market capitalization of £55.39 million and a PE ratio of 47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TClarke has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 159 ($2.08).

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

