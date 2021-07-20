TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$17.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target cut by TD Securities to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.62. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.77 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.0883398 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

