Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $420.26 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $298.78 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.