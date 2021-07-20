Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

