Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,680. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 33.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.