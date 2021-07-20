TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.79. 1,173,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.43. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

