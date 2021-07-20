TEMCO Market Capitalization Hits $11.58 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $286,648.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00097059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00137749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.32 or 1.00041325 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars.

