Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of TXRH opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $3,874,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,438 shares of company stock worth $4,554,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

