Texas Roadhouse Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,131 call options.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,438 shares of company stock worth $4,554,630 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.45. 20,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

