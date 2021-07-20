The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce $293.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.10 million and the highest is $298.82 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,473 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,182. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 486,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.35. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.