The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTB. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

