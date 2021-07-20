The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.09. 942,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,529,570. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.41. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.