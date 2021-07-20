The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) CEO Bryant R. Riley Purchases 33,316 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 33,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.91 per share, with a total value of $2,229,173.56.

NYSE SAM opened at $951.50 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.81 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,022.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,219.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.