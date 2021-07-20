The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

